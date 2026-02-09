Does Drinking Coffee Fight Off Dementia?

A new study sheds more light on this phenomenon.
By John AmatoFebruary 9, 2026

In a new study by researchers at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard Medical School showed that drinking tea and coffee diminishes the risk of dementia.

Gizmodo: Your Daily Coffee Fix Could Be a Secret Weapon Against Dementia, Study Finds

Question Is long-term intake of caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee associated with risk of dementia and cognitive outcomes?

Findings In this prospective cohort study of 131 821 individuals from 2 cohorts with up to 43 years of follow-up, 11 033 dementia cases were documented. Higher caffeinated coffee intake was significantly associated with lower risk of dementia. Decaffeinated coffee intake was not significantly associated with dementia risk.

Meaning Higher caffeinated coffee intake was associated with more favorable cognitive outcomes.

Drink up, but not too late since you don't want it interfering with with sleep.

Open thread.

