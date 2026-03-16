Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Judy Garland performs the 1939 Academy-Award winning song, Somewhere Over The Rainbow. So how were the Oscars last night?

The Democracy Defender follows the Iran War money to Mar-a-Lago.

Greg Fallis asks and answers the question, "how stupid is this war?"

Everyone is Entitled To My Own Opinion" "Preznit Fuckup now begging allies to help him win war he says he already won. wait, what?"

Mike Monteiro's Good News answers a question about AI: "How do you face a future that feels so uncertain?" This is probably the best essay on AI I've read yet.

Bonus Track: Steady says that the 1939 Academy Award-winning “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” is "our reason to smile; imagining a better future in an uncertain world, still resonates."

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).