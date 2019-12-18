Stephen Colbert On Trump's Pelosi Letter: 'The Lid Blew Off Mount St. Yellin'

You can tell Stephen Colbert takes the damage Trump's done to our country very seriously, because the madder he gets, the more pointed his comments.

He opened last night talking about the "magical time" of Impeachment Eve.

"And like every Impeachment Eve, we put the kids to bed, but they're all up listening hard to see if accountability is coming. Believe! I believe!

"But all they can hear is Scrooge McTrump screaming 'humbug" from his rooftop."

"The pressure was building under the surface because this afternoon, the lid blew off Mount Saint Yellin. The eruption came in the form of a six-page shriek addressed to Nancy Pelosi. Here's a taste."

" 'Your spiteful actions display unfettered contempt for America's founding, and your egregious conduct threatens to destroy that which our Founders pledged their very lives to build.

" 'Yes, a nation built on the belief that powerful white men face no consequences whatsoever.'

But his favorite part was this.

"You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, 'impeachment'."

Watch the whole thing.