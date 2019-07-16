Stephen Colbert On Trump's Racist Rant: It's The Squad Vs. The Klan!

Stephen Colbert returned from the holiday break to call out Donald Trump for “pinching out a steaming pile of tweets” over the weekend against Democratic congresswomen known as “The Squad”: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Oman, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.

“Of course, Trump does not like the Squad. He is the leader of the rival gang, the Klan,” Colbert explained.

In a serious moment, Colbert said the problem with defending the women is that you get Trump's racist stank all over you. (Okay, he didn't say "stank," but you know he meant it.)

"Pelosi immediately tweeted, 'When Donald Trump tells four American congresswoman to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to 'Make America Great Again' has always be about making America white again.

"To which Trump responded: 'Nancy, you complete me!' "