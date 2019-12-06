‘You Don’t Mess Around With Nancy’

A cute moment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night.

Source: Mediaite

CBS’ The Late Show poked a little fun in its cold open at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s forceful, “Don’t mess with me” response to a reporter asking if she “hated the president” on Thursday, inserting her into a parody of the classic Jim Croce tune: “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim.”

Opening the show with a clip of Pelosi’s now viral warning to reporter James Rosen of the right-wing TV conglomerate Sinclair, Stephen Colbert’s show cranked up the 1972 hit but changed the lyrics to fit the House Democrats’ ongoing impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.