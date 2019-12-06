Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

‘You Don’t Mess Around With Nancy’

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert updates the classic Jim Croce song.
By Ed Scarce
41 min ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

A cute moment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night.

Source: Mediaite

CBS’ The Late Show poked a little fun in its cold open at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s forceful, “Don’t mess with me” response to a reporter asking if she “hated the president” on Thursday, inserting her into a parody of the classic Jim Croce tune: “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim.”

Opening the show with a clip of Pelosi’s now viral warning to reporter James Rosen of the right-wing TV conglomerate Sinclair, Stephen Colbert’s show cranked up the 1972 hit but changed the lyrics to fit the House Democrats’ ongoing impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.