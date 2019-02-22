Politics
Colbert Is Pretty Sure Trump Won't End Up On Mt. Rushmore

Colbert takes on Sinclair's Boris Epshteyn's claim that Trump will end up on Mt. Rushmore. (open thread)
By Frances Langum

STEPHEN COLBERT: A lot of local news stations are owned by a company called the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which has been accused of being pro-Trump. And no one more pro- than their chief political analyst, former Trump special assistant and hit-man-realizing-he-dropped-his-gun-in-the-toilet, Boris Epshteyn. Earlier this week Epshteyn appeared in a “must-run” video on 50 Sinclair news stations across 28 states with a Presidents Day message.

The message suggested that Trump might end up on Mount Rushmore. Wow.

