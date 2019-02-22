Colbert Is Pretty Sure Trump Won't End Up On Mt. Rushmore

STEPHEN COLBERT: A lot of local news stations are owned by a company called the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which has been accused of being pro-Trump. And no one more pro- than their chief political analyst, former Trump special assistant and hit-man-realizing-he-dropped-his-gun-in-the-toilet, Boris Epshteyn. Earlier this week Epshteyn appeared in a “must-run” video on 50 Sinclair news stations across 28 states with a Presidents Day message.

The message suggested that Trump might end up on Mount Rushmore. Wow.

