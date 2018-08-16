Colbert Asks If Trump Is Racist - The Answer Won't Surprise You!
Is Trump really "the least racist person you will ever know"? Colbert gives it some thought. Via Huffington Post:
President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he’s the “least racist person,” but Stephen Colbert finds that a little hard to believe.
The “Late Show” host played a 1989 clip Wednesday of Trump saying he would “love to be a well-educated black” and actually found himself agreeing... with a caveat.
Then he invoked President Barack Obama in a response that got big cheers from his studio audience.
He also gets in some jabs at Penn Jillette and tries to help him remember exactly what he heard Trump say. Heh.
Comments