Colbert Asks If Trump Is Racist - The Answer Won't Surprise You!

Is Trump really "the least racist person you will ever know"? Colbert gives it some thought. Via Huffington Post:

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he’s the “least racist person,” but Stephen Colbert finds that a little hard to believe.

The “Late Show” host played a 1989 clip Wednesday of Trump saying he would “love to be a well-educated black” and actually found himself agreeing... with a caveat.

Then he invoked President Barack Obama in a response that got big cheers from his studio audience.