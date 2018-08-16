Colbert Asks If Trump Is Racist - The Answer Won't Surprise You!

By Susie Madrak

Is Trump really "the least racist person you will ever know"? Colbert gives it some thought. Via Huffington Post:

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he’s the “least racist person,” but Stephen Colbert finds that a little hard to believe.

The “Late Show” host played a 1989 clip Wednesday of Trump saying he would “love to be a well-educated black” and actually found himself agreeing... with a caveat.

Then he invoked President Barack Obama in a response that got big cheers from his studio audience.

He also gets in some jabs at Penn Jillette and tries to help him remember exactly what he heard Trump say. Heh.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV