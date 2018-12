Donald Trump continues to be a national embarrassment on his visit at the G-20 in Argentina. The most obvious gaffe was when he walked off stage mid way through a photo op with the Argentinian President, to the extreme confusion of the audience.

Here is the clip:

JFC our President is embarrassing af.



Here he is, walking off stage, leaving Argentinian president Macri alone at the G20. #25thAmendmentNow #saturdaymorning #amjoy



h/t @frankzuber4 pic.twitter.com/JuQsK8r3Av — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 1, 2018

And here it is with the perfect musical background:

Unfit. Utterly unfit.