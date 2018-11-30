Donald Trump Goes To The G-20 And The Photos Are...Something

Donald Trump is at the G-20, his second visit to the international conference of world leaders. Trump's visit to the 2017 G-20 was markedly different than his current visit.

In 2018, he looks really fat, unhealthy and completely out of it.

That look when Bob Mueller is taking up all the space in your head, rent free. pic.twitter.com/cwg30CbINr — Red (@Redpainter1) November 30, 2018

Really bad

He's found out they don't serve McDonalds in prison. pic.twitter.com/D5jIt4WDnE — Trump H8r (@jbhoy27) November 30, 2018

In 2017, he met with Putin and had a "robust meeting".

#UPDATE US President Trump and Russian leader Putin hold their first face-to-face meeting at a G20 summit in Hamburg https://t.co/MhZihQluC3 pic.twitter.com/Xo8T831j5o — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 7, 2017

In 2018, Putin looked at him in a way that should make him very, very scared. MBS was stifling a laugh, watching the scene unfold.

Crown Prince MBS nixed plans to stay with his 400-person delegation at the luxe Four Seasons in Buenos Aires and is instead at the fortified Saudi Embassy -- a move of caution amid legal pressure in Argentina to prosecute him for human rights violations. https://t.co/uufBeH4kzb — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) November 30, 2018

And then Russian media, RT, flat out TROLLED Donald Trump about his 2 best friends being SUPER best friends

Putin high-fives MBS at G20, but did he shake Trump's hand?https://t.co/ibxaEZKMeX pic.twitter.com/qkh6PXFNyD — RT (@RT_com) November 30, 2018

Seriously

LMAO HOW DID WE MISS THIS pic.twitter.com/JXv2ionRqt — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) November 30, 2018

Perfect meme

In 2017, Trump smiled and laughed as he mingled with world leaders.

In 2018, Trump grimaced and seemed a man on an island, a pariah completely out of his depth.

Reports are Trump is moody, somewhat "spooked", and distracted. Mmmmm...wonder why? G20 Summit Group Portrait....lol pic.twitter.com/zZVDzWoxVf — John T. Wright (@jwmkup) November 30, 2018

In 2017, Trump had numerous meetings with world leaders.

In 2018, Trump was too weak or distracted and cancelled most of his meetings, choosing to hole up in his hotel room and tweet angry things about Bob Mueller.

AP: ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE — White House: Formal meetings with Turkey, S Korea canceled; Trump will instead speak informally with leaders at G-20.

WH: Trump’s formal G-20 meetings with Turkey, South Korea canceled https://t.co/CZPFBciSPh pic.twitter.com/46QcOAMXlg — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) November 29, 2018

Even Ivanka looks unhappy

Mnuchin is all smiles with MBS. Not a thought for Yemen or Mr. Kashoggi. And there is #ComplicitBarbie trying to keep the hair out of her face standing with stone cold killers and her heartless, guilty criminal daddy. #G20 pic.twitter.com/Gr3XPt5uBL — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) November 30, 2018

And during the meetings he does have...he looks terrible

Out of it

Trump and world leaders attend G20 summit https://t.co/cyWHYQDHUa pic.twitter.com/3cDgrBQWwM — The Resistance Movement (@ResistMoveTRM) November 30, 2018

Will Trump even be around for the 2019 G-20?