#25thAmendment Trending On Twitter As Trump Insists He Won The Election

The emperor has no clothes -- as in, not enough votes).
By Susie Madrak
Image from: twitter.com

Hey, we've been there. You know you're being fired, it's just a matter of waiting for the termination offer. And you may not be putting as much work into a job you know won't be yours for much longer.

But Trump is so thoroughly disengaged from his job, and so hellbent on doing everything he can to prevent the competent President-elect Biden from taking charge of Trump's incompetent coronavirus response, that #25thAmendment is trending on Twitter this morning. After all, Joe Biden's lead continues to grow.

People are outraged at Trump's incompetent indifference to the raging pandemic:

This one sums things up: You knew he was a snake when you took him in.

