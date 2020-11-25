25thAmendment Trending On Twitter As Trump Insists He Won The Election

Hey, we've been there. You know you're being fired, it's just a matter of waiting for the termination offer. And you may not be putting as much work into a job you know won't be yours for much longer.

But Trump is so thoroughly disengaged from his job, and so hellbent on doing everything he can to prevent the competent President-elect Biden from taking charge of Trump's incompetent coronavirus response, that #25thAmendment is trending on Twitter this morning. After all, Joe Biden's lead continues to grow.

New: Philadelphia's newly counted provisionals today...



Biden 3,318 (84%)

Trump 596 (15%)



Biden's statewide PA lead up to 68k and continuing to rise... — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 16, 2020

People are outraged at Trump's incompetent indifference to the raging pandemic:

Sad thing is, I believe Trump with transfer power to Pence before he's out of office. Might be for the last day or even a few hours. All so Pence can pardon Trump for anything

Need to make that illegal#25thAmendment — Michael Lessing (@llMichael) November 16, 2020

Republicans put this guy in charge of the nuclear codes...#25thAmendment pic.twitter.com/gx7lTwGdcT — Jack 🇺🇸😷 (@jackresists) November 16, 2020

If the #25thAmendment can't be used now to remove Trump before he destroys America, what good is the #25thAmendment ??? https://t.co/7C7nPTd5dr — StreetFighter (@ryumakaf) November 16, 2020

#25thAmendment

Trump is a national security risk. Every moment he remains in office he's a danger to this country because he

is emotionally damaged

can't put country over his own needs

is terrified about being indicted

owes a ton of money

the virus is raging & he's incompetent — HowEasyWeForget ¸¸♫·¯·♪¸¸♩·¯·♬¸¸ (@howeasyweforget) November 16, 2020

This one sums things up: You knew he was a snake when you took him in.