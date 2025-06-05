Condi Rice: Don't F**K With Scientific Funding For Universities

Condoleezza Rice, the director of Stanford University's Hoover Institution, refused to back Trump's attacks on universities when she appeared on Fox & Friends and explained why federal funding for scientific research should never be targeted.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade tried his best to get Rice to cosign Trump's unfounded attacks on universities, but Rice explained how important that funding is to the health and well-being of the entire country..

KILMEADE: Stanford University, you teach a course, you understand about college. You see what's going on with Harvard, the Ivy Leagues, and the anti-American, pro-Palestinian slash Hamas attitude on these campuses. Is President Trump right to go after this funding?

Rice explained that universities have made mistakes, but...

RICE: I will say this. The scientific research base of the United States of America is the research university. We made that decision 80 years ago. We don't have a plan B. And so I am a major believer in making sure that we are able to continue the kind of research that produced the stem cell revolution, that produced, actually at Stanford, the double helix, that produced the heart transplant. We just have to make sure, especially at a time when we are being challenged by China along the technological front.

Kilmeade tried again to weasel Condi into agreeing with the bronzed up idiot.

KILMEADE: But you also agree that to get a message to these universities, funding is basically the only way that gets their attention? RICE: I don't know. I just want to make sure that when we come out of all of this, that scientific funding is intact. Because, Brian, we will pay a price if we don't have scientific funding to do the things that have led to this magnificent innovation that we have. With our university system. It's just where we chose to put fundamental research 80 years ago, and we actually don't have a plan B.

Trump cannot control how students respond or act in college, nor can he dictate to universities how to run their schools.

Trump is putting the scientific community back decades in research and development with his idiotic maneuvers and flights of fancy.