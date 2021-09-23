Politics
Texas Bill: Death Penalty For Women Who Have Abortions

The forced birth, "pro-life" guess-which-party wants to kill women who have abortions.
By Red Painter
Texas Republicans, fresh off their high of implementing sweeping voter restrictions laws and the horrific 6-week abortion ban (effectively overturning Roe v Wade) have decided to add another law to their toolbox. This one is actually insane, even by Republican standards. The Hill is reporting that a Republican lawmaker has introduced a bill that would allow the death penalty for women who have abortions.

You read that right. The self-declared PRO-LIFE party has decided that state-sanctioned murder of an autonomous living human is the correct response to said autonomous living human exercising health care decisions about their own body.

Texas State Rep. Bryan Slaton declared proudly on Twitter: “Today, I filed HB 3326 to Abolish Abortion in Texas. The bill will end the discriminatory practice of terminating the life of innocent children, and will guarantee the equal protection of the laws to all Texans, no matter how small."

Just a reminder, embryos and fetuses are not "children". But you know, words are hard. Science is hard. Biology is hard.

Under this law, a person who has an abortion - or someone who performs an abortion - could be "charged with assault or homicide, which is punishable by death." So, state-sanctioned murder. Of a living human.

This is not the first time that a Texas GOP lawmaker tried to enact a law that would make the death penalty the punishment for abortion. In 2019,
The bill would also ban abortions at fertilization, whereas most abortions in Texas are prohibited after 20 weeks. Rep. Tony Tinderholt introduced a similar measure that actually classified abortion as a "homicide."

Twitter had thoughts:

Yes, simply put. Yes.

Prolife party, my ass. Forced birth is more like it.

