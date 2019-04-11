Tony Tinderholt Rides Again

All across this country, state legislatures are trying to enact bills that make abortion punishable by the death penalty.

It finally hit Texas. We were all anxious to hear (and a few of us really weird people even had bets riding on it) which State Representative would be the one to introduce it.

And the winner is …. Tony Tinderholt, a Republican from Arlington.

Tony is kinda crazy. He’s been married 5 times, but he opposes marriage equality because Jesus. His goal with this legislation is to make women “more personally responsible.” Yeah, did I mention that his first wife had a restraining order against him? I guess he was just pounding responsibility into her head:

When asked why the bill makes no exception for rape or incest, Tinderholt said he’s “a firm believer that God creates children in his own image, regardless of how that child is brought into the world, it’s created in his image, and how can someone want to destroy that?”

There’s responsibility and there’s none of your business.

Editor's note: (Karoli) Does anyone besides me wonder how this specimen of maleness can be "pro-life" and extol the death penalty? Also, he's escalated since February. Then, he just wanted couples to be responsible. Now he wants ritual sacrifice.

