Mike’s Blog Round-Up

By TengrainDecember 3, 2024

Above, Here To Make Friends covers Fernando. Sometimes we have to grab the bull by the tail and face the situation. Why yes, today's round-up is about Kash Patel's nomination to head up the Secret Police, er, FBI.

Electoral-Vote: Trump Plans To Fire Christopher Wray And Nominate Kash Patel To Lead The FBI.

EmptyWheel: How Trump Rolled Out This Kash Patel Pick Is Part Of Spinning False Claims About Rule Of Law.

PlayTyper Guy: MAGA Children's Book Author Kash Patel Will Make FBI Trump's Not-So-Secret Police.

Wonkette— Kash Patel For FBI: Trump's Most Dangerously Clownstupid Nomination Yet?

Bonus Track: Fox Reviews Rock is running a daily Christmas song contest.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

