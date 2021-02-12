Friday News Dump: In Time Of National Peril, GOP Wants... A Makeover! And Other News

The United States is under the most duress we've seen since the Civil War, the recent president is being tried in the Senate after a mob stormed the Capitol and killed at his direction, a pandemic is raging, and what are the Republicans worried about?

How to preserve and strengthen their own political futures! Ha, ha! You gotta admire those cockroach-like instincts:

120 anti-Trump Republicans are in talks to form a center-right third party that would run on 'principled conservatism,' report says || Via Businessinsider https://t.co/kOsGDeijoF — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) February 11, 2021

And even though of course I'm grateful for the work anti-Trump Republicans did to put out the massive fire their party created in the first place, I'm also repulsed. Because if you go back far enough, virtually everything in "principled conservatism" has racism as its base. Austerity is about punishing poor people, school funding is about segregation, voter suppression is about making sure only white people vote, etc. And their right-wing media structure props up that racism.

"On The Sean Hannity Show,” which is carried by more than 600 stations, the election was referred to as fraudulent, rigged, stolen or illegal in 35 out of the 45 episodes transcribed" between Nov 22 and January 5... https://t.co/4Jo7XwwkJa — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) February 11, 2021

Their foray into authoritarianism also presents an electoral problem:

1. Put forth a Trump style nominee and motivate marginal rural Rs while driving huge Dem turnout against you

2. Somehow nominate a moderate, lose motivation of marginal R voters who want open authoritarianism https://t.co/Sdp4PLUFbC — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) February 12, 2021

Democrats Are Trying to Save the Republicans' Souls, But the GOP Prefers Damnation https://t.co/PTICrMBPe0 — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) February 12, 2021

They must recognize we are in new political environment in which one party has been radicalized by authoritarian, racist demagogues while the other earnestly tries to engage in problem-solving. Journalists are not diligently covering either half https://t.co/gYsRToyMX1 — Jennifer 'America is Back' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 12, 2021

But for some reason, these homeless Republicans simply can't connect those dots between their party and white supremacy -- you know, the people who stormed the capitol. So why the urgency to restore those "principles," fellas?

We already know what Republicans do actually stand for: Self-preservation.

This story is the result of six hours on-the-record with Nikki Haley and 70 interviews with people who know her. A wealth of original reporting that is intimate and shocking and deeply revealing.



Please do not just browse the Twitter highlights. Read it.https://t.co/u4iafxA0u5 — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) February 12, 2021



***********************************************

President Biden: "#ValentinesDay is a big. Jill's favorite day. For real."



Q: "What inspired you to do this?"@FLOTUS: "I just wanted some joy. With the pandemic, just everybody's feeling a little down. So, it's just a little joy. A little hope. That's all." pic.twitter.com/JW0S1cclNO — CSPAN (@cspan) February 12, 2021

"For a long time, we left the general public on the outside of vaccine development, until it was time to give them their shot. And that’s just unacceptable. It’s very helpful for people to feel like they’re part of something."

- @KizzyPhD https://t.co/Kkv1GbaqSK — Sarah Kaplan (@sarahkaplan48) February 12, 2021

SCOOP: Biden administration will notify states tomorrow it plans to revoke Medicaid work requirements, per internal docs.



Will start the process of dismantling one of Trump’s signature health policies: https://t.co/WbtZiKCzvM — Adam Cancryn (@adamcancryn) February 11, 2021

Two officers who helped fight the Capitol mob died of suicide. Many more are hurting.



https://t.co/JvI9JBiYav — Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) February 12, 2021

L.A. church to host indoor conference of 3,000 attendees, despite public health order https://t.co/CEUV2M62RQ — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 12, 2021

Officer Eugene Goodman to make history with Congressional Gold Medal



by @amylieumedia https://t.co/VowpnfsrpK — The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) February 12, 2021

@PeterHotez you're right, again - teacher deaths and the profession needing to know https://t.co/2TG5Lmi65J — KT (@KThomps47679957) February 12, 2021

Coverage of Senate GOPs suggests what amounts to a shadow verdict. Public comments say the Manager's case has been convincing, devastating and that Trump is clearly guilty. Of course, since they're all lickspittles and gimbuses they can't vote to convict. But clealry did it. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 12, 2021

Sure. It’ll certainly work this time. The learning curve in the @SenateGOP doesn’t exist.



They’re all Susan Collins now. https://t.co/CDWazpNCSg — Joan McCarter (@joanmccarter) February 12, 2021

David Schoen, one of the lawyers representing Trump, said the former president is “upbeat” three days into his second impeachment trial. I'd be happy too if I'd committed treason and found that my judge and the jury had co-conspired with me. — Frank - 'Love, Children, Planet' - Schaeffer (@Frank_Schaeffer) February 12, 2021

It is IMPERATIVE we find out who financed the #Jan6 insurrection. My Insurrection Financing Transparency Act will give investigators the tools they need to follow the money.https://t.co/7253sm8FN2 — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) February 12, 2021

Judge denied request to raise Kyle Rittenhouse’s bail or to have an arrest warrant issued after Rittenhouse failed to give court address.

Judge ruled Rittenhouse has to provide an address but, in a very unusual move, said prosecutors can’t have the address pic.twitter.com/93cGLTTO9e — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) February 11, 2021

I can’t get over the fact that both Raskin and Schiff concluded with the same warning:



If you don’t convict, he will do it again. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) February 11, 2021

Russia is pulling out all their tactics from their playbook in response to Navalny. On top of this threat below they also issued a warning that "Islamic terrorists" are preparing attacks on Russian cities at protests. This "threat" conveniently coincides w Navalny protests https://t.co/ASQs6iuwBL — Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) February 12, 2021

My favorite part:”The New Yorker reported that “months before the 2016 election, Stone created a Web site called Stop the Steal, which he used to undermine Hillary Clinton’s expected victory by insisting that the election had been rigged—a position that Trump maintained even...” https://t.co/KXlw1ZN4hf — Helene Miller Walsh (@Helene731) February 12, 2021

The Census Bureau is now saying the data for redistricting will not be released until September. The delay now seriously threatens the drawing of new districts before the 2022 elections and is sure to spawn lawsuits as states seek to extend legal deadlines https://t.co/DYA6gXCvPZ — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) February 12, 2021

i really can’t overstate the influence that seeing the movie Hackers in 1995 had on my generation pic.twitter.com/nByCIeGPDs — ❣️ 𝑀𝓎 𝒥𝒶𝓃𝓃𝓎 𝒱𝒶𝓁𝑒𝓃𝓉𝒾𝓃𝑒 💔 (@zenalbatross) February 11, 2021

You can read the full report and recommendations here:https://t.co/EBEQS4hu08



(4/4) — Daniel Kelley (@danieljkelley) February 12, 2021

There's now a Brian Sicknick "truth movement" on the right, which suggests Sicknick either died of natural causes or was murdered to tarnish ex-President Trump. Today this new conspiracy theory made its way to National Review. I trace it to its source. https://t.co/PA0vmZldjN — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 11, 2021



DEPT. OF 'ALWAYS LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE'

This is the cutest thing I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/JjwjDsyAyN — Puppies 🐶 (@PopularPuppies) February 7, 2021

Netflix is saddling up to take a ride with 'My Little Pony.' https://t.co/BOULDhanSn — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 12, 2021

Jonestown Survivor Jackie Speier: Donald Trump a ‘Political Cult Leader’ https://t.co/r5XDRPOY5N — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) February 11, 2021

Because you want to see a man save a baby marmoset and return them back to their mommy. pic.twitter.com/48NMJRCHqP — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) February 9, 2021

I can’t recommend this enough, fantastic piece by @jerrysaltz for anyone to read and especially for would be artists but also many artists that are still to find their inner world/voice https://t.co/c3U80A6Myr — Irina Ideas (@ideasrex) February 12, 2021

Baby otter falls into the water and then gets back rubs mother. pic.twitter.com/Mklo1s3Kro — Nature and Animals (@_NatureAnimals) February 8, 2021

Five years after Prince Rogers Nelson's sudden, baffling death, writer Alexis Petridis delves into his legacy and enduring mythhttps://t.co/YzjyX4SLW6 — Esquire UK (@EsquireUK) February 11, 2021

because happiness is enjoying the simple things in life

(jukin media) pic.twitter.com/5aMq0UFuxp — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) February 9, 2021

Woman develops the sweetest bond with the bee she rescued ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/C1nqe6Em7I — The Dodo (@dodo) February 9, 2021

The Valentine bags are filled! We are so excited about our Valentines Day Party today! pic.twitter.com/KVRvrdBoci — Miss McElroy's Coffee Corner (@miss_mcelroy) February 12, 2021

It's the weekend. Wear TWO masks, and wash your hands!

Sunday is Valentine's Day! Maybe you can't hold them tight, but you can still call, email, or Zoom to tell your loved ones how much they mean to you.