Nikki Haley Got 16.5% Of GOP Primary Vote In PA

Maybe people are worried if Trump will be in jail by November.
By Susie MadrakApril 24, 2024

Donald Trump took another hit to the ego in the PA primary on Tuesday, as tens of thousands of Republicans voted for Nikki Haley instead. Via the Philadelphia Inquirer:

Sure, he won the primary in the my swing state with 82.5 percent of the vote, amounting to more than 788,000 votes.

But Nikki Haley still received 16.5 percent, with 156,950 votes.

Poor Don. Nobody loves him.

More to the point, are Republicans feeling a need to hedge their bets? They have to wonder if Trump will be in jail by November.

