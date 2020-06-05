Friday News Dump: Trump Releases Suspicious Jobs Report, And Other News

May sees biggest jobs increase ever of 2.5 million as economy starts to recover from coronavirus https://t.co/9emywVHymD Hypothetical and Fake numbers in the jobs report so as to boost the stock market so that he could win in the Nov elections!

Would it surprise you to learn that some experts think Trump had them change the reporting to make the numbers sound good? And just like that, the Dow shoots up!

These ‘Job numbers’ were cooked up by Larry Kudlow, Stolichnaya and some Bolivian Marching powder. We have the highest unemployment since the Depression and every biz in the country has been closed for 3 months. We don’t believe u. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/5MEgbG9MVZ — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) June 5, 2020

This is my view. The impact on forward looking policy is the biggest thing. Republicans won’t continue assistance- which is what kept us afloat in the first place. https://t.co/YJTVPLdU01 — Armando (@ArmandoNDK) June 5, 2020

No one knows what to think of the unemployment data because it doesn't make any sense based on all the other data. — Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) June 5, 2020

I'll be happy to accept these job numbers but first I'm going to need to verify the accounting process that created them bc we're talking about MASSIVE departures from what the underlying data suggested.



So maybe, just maybe, there was a change to the formula ordered from above? — Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) June 5, 2020

Today's jobs report showed the number of Unemployed during the same week to be 20.9 million. Nine million more people receiving jobless benefits than the number of unemployed.



Welfare fraud or fake number? or both? — Eddie B (@eddiejb126) June 5, 2020

Bunker boy said it himself, the market’s not based in reality, unless you are the 1%.

42 million people without jobs and healthcare standing in line at food banks and the market goes up.

If you read the flip side of your fake jobs report it says we are in for a 10 year recession pic.twitter.com/0rPj4GAeui — AndSoItBegins (@ItsOverNowOk) June 5, 2020

You can 100% discount the possibility that Trump got to the BLS. Not 98% discount, not 99.9% discount, but 100% discount.



BLS has 2,400 career staff of enormous integrity and one political appointee with no scope to change this number. https://t.co/Cden6rQyN6 — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) June 5, 2020

Other sobering context on today’s good news: more than 20 million people who were employed in February aren’t employed today; 13.3% unemployment exceeds any rate from the great recession; a data classification issue is lowering the rate by 3 points. https://t.co/e46V1cFbmG https://t.co/hodx9ijPjB — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 5, 2020

I believe the jobs numbers as much as I believe Trump's weight. — Hillary Warned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) June 5, 2020

The guy who does a touchdown dance when some poll says he's at 51% approval will now tell us that happy days are here again because the unemployment rate is *only* 13.3%. https://t.co/HPJ8isHscT — Steve M. (@nomoremister) June 5, 2020

Mount up. Preserving this republic is going to be a fight. Potentially a real, not a metaphorical one. Not kidding. We’d best make it a good and strategic one. You will be the people historians write about.https://t.co/bMNradoW0S @digby56 pic.twitter.com/O84bviu9vP — Tom Sullivan (@BloggersRUs) June 5, 2020

Last year, the IA Supreme Court upheld a law barring public sector unions from negotiating anything other than wages. "Public safety" unions were exempted.



Any serious effort to rein in police violence has to include barring police unions from interceding in police discpline. — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) June 5, 2020

Let’s see how funny his next interview with his brother @jaketapper is going to be! Have to admit I’ve been a fan of the governor until now. https://t.co/87MAdcGcjk — Houman Katuzi (@houkat007) June 5, 2020

This week the NYT printed Tom Cotton’s fascist screed and turned down my op ed about photo-journalist Linda Tirado’s loss of vision in her left eye to a rubber bullet in Mpls. Just a coincidence, I’m sure . — Barbara Ehrenreich (@B_Ehrenreich) June 5, 2020

POLICE OFFICER TELLS PROUD BOYS TO HIDE INSIDE BUILDING BECAUSE THEY'RE ABOUT TO TEAR GAS PROTESTERS. THE OFFICER SAID HE WAS WARNING THEM "DISCRETELY" BECAUSE HE DIDNT WANT PROTESTERS TO SEE POLICE "PLAY FAVORITES."#BLUEFALL #PoliceBrutalityPandemic #PoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/ri83By2EVy — SatelliteHeart (@Satellit3Heart) June 5, 2020

you’ve got some nerve, given that you reported my wife to her boss because she politely declined to meet with you for coffee. https://t.co/LaeKfjYkyT — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) June 4, 2020

Joe Biden says the death of George Floyd must be a moment for action.



"I see you, I hear you, and I'm angry as well. But we have to turn our anguish into purpose."



"If we just let this wound scab over again, it's never going to heal." https://t.co/tzJuJDH2zq — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 5, 2020

After 10pm last night, the NYPD swarmed protesters on 5th Av, arresting a young black man who had been de-escalating tensions and keeping the peace.



Here’s how a cop yelled at my @nytimes coworker @Azi as he was documenting. https://t.co/Fu3mCb15Rr — Anjali Tsui (@anjalitsui) June 5, 2020

Second, law enforcement is seizing thousands and thousands of face masks that would otherwise be used to help protestors not spread the virus.https://t.co/RRVdNijk1j — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) June 5, 2020

This is a police riot.



In video after video, police give the American people more reasons to take to the streets and demand change.



We need a wholesale overhaul of policing. pic.twitter.com/xiFC9jHAEb — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 5, 2020

Kemp’s explosive allegation, just days before the closely contested 2018 election, drew wide attention. But newly released documents show that there was no such hack.https://t.co/15goOTQk13 — ProPublica (@propublica) June 5, 2020

1️⃣6️⃣3️⃣ Asheville, NC: police destroy medical supplies and cut open all the water bottles



Creating a tremendous plastic mess outside of Farm Burger



pic.twitter.com/i8TKRLsNmp — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 3, 2020

Leni Riefenstahl anyone?

Senate Confirms Conservative Filmmaker to Lead U.S. Media Agency

Senate approved Michael Pack, Bannon ally, to run the agency in charge of the Voice of America. President Trump hopes he will dictate more favorable news coverage.https://t.co/bFnpocij18 — K. C. Boyd (@KCBoyd3) June 5, 2020

Let's make it a Glastonbury to remember.



Join us on @BBCiPlayer & @BBCSounds as we relive some of the festivals finest moments.



June 25th – 28th.#Glastonbury2020 pic.twitter.com/lYDoTvV6ny — BBC Glastonbury (@bbcglasto) June 5, 2020



DEPT. OF MAKING US FEEL BETTER

I’m crying!!!! Even the cop can’t keep a straight face!! pic.twitter.com/xKclqCl2ss — Shelly Splainin’ (@sheLLbeLL_xo) June 5, 2020

Peace. Gentleness. Humanity.

Thank you for a moment of it @JoeBiden. It’s been awhile.

pic.twitter.com/siuLLXgdKa — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 5, 2020

Because we could all use a little more positivity today.



A secular Israeli, a religious Arab Israeli, and an Ultra-Orthodox Israeli, coming together to save lives during an ambulance shift today in #Jerusalem.



Now that's coexistence ❤️.



📸 @UnitedHatzalah pic.twitter.com/AC68SvXEYh — Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 3, 2020

I promise you that this is the best thing you’ll see today.



Wait for it... pic.twitter.com/GSI0CMrWWo — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 4, 2020

Hospital staff come out to applaud #GeorgeFloyd protestors in New York - demonstrators shout back ‘Thank You’. pic.twitter.com/1BBLiL04JT — Sarah Walton (@SarahWaltonNews) June 2, 2020

Look at the reaction of this puppy on receiving his new wheelchair 😭😭😭❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BCcxKPWpIS — Akki (@akkitwts) June 5, 2020

Donald Trump would not even let Jesus Christ stop him from taking the photo in front of the Church. THIS IS REAL LEADERSHIP!

(Subscribe to the channel in the thread below) pic.twitter.com/6r7atDwvc9 — J-L Cauvin - not lip syncing (@JLCauvin) June 2, 2020

This dog decided to start riding his horse best friend when he was a puppy 😍 pic.twitter.com/z1T6OmLSoU — The Dodo (@dodo) June 5, 2020

I hope this weekend is better than the last one! Keep the faith, stay strong, WASH YOUR HANDS!