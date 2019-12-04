Princess Anne Refuses To Meet Trump, Queen Appears Peeved

Princess Anne won the Internet this morning, by good-naturedly shaking her head "no" when beckoned by the Queen to meet Trump and Melania. If you've watched the third season of Netflix's The Crown, this seems entirely in character for Princess Anne.

Source: The Guardian



The Queen apparently did a a double take when she saw her daughter Anne, the Princess Royal, missing from the line-up of royals welcoming Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, at an event at Buckingham Palace.

In video footage of the reception, which was held to mark 70 years of Nato cooperation, the monarch was seen chatting with the US president and the first lady, and then turning her head to see who was next to meet. She then spotted Princess Anne waiting at a distance. The princess, raising both her hands in the air, laughed and appeared to respond 'it's just me', before adding 'and this lot', pointing to the members of the household behind her