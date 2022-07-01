Marge Goes All In On Latest Wacko Conspiracy Theory

On June 27, the Senate sergeant-at-arms at the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, Michael Stenger died. RIP.

It should be a sad moment for his family, but instead, it turned into another red-ball conspiracy theory promoted by QAnon psychos like Steve Bannon.

The ghost of Vince Foster made an appearance as Bannon said a day later on his RAV program, “Do we have a Vince Foster situation on our hands?”



Marjorie Taylor Greene was up next.

Marge Greene tonight suggests former Senate Sgt-at-Arms Michael Stenger may have been murdered to cover up something he knew about J6: “He has died mysteriously and we don’t know anything about his death. Did he commit suicide? Was he suicided? We deserve to have answers.” pic.twitter.com/rYcbrlADfs — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 1, 2022

"He has died mysteriously and we don’t know anything about his death. Did he commit suicide? Was he suicided? We deserve to have answers.”

You deserve nothing.

All you creeps. F*ck-off.

Politifact has a great rundown on all the wingnuts on Telegram, Truth Social TikTok, Face Book, etc.