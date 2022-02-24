Democrat Kicks Off Campaign With Literal Sh*t Storm Against Lauren Boebert

“Colorado needs a bull, not a bullshitter. I’m Alex Walker and I approve the shit out of this message!”
By Ed ScarceFebruary 24, 2022

Well, this one captures your attention right away, I'll give it that. Remains to be seen if any Democrat from a crowded field can take on Lauren Boebert and win though. In any event, probably not the best look from a Democrat when they do this type of shock ad. Seems to be the trend though these days, with a general coarsening of ads.

Source: Denver Post

The video starts with a flurry of flying feces. A cow pie crushes one woman and others run to take cover.

In the aftermath, political newcomer and Democrat Alex Walker picks up a sullied teddy bear and announces that he’s joining the crowded race to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Silt.

A falling cow pie crushes a woman at the start of Alex Walker’s campaign announcement video. “We are real Coloradans. We deserve a living wage, small government that actually works and freedom of choice,” Walker says. “Instead, we have bull (expletive).”

The source of the barnyard epithet is incumbent Boebert, Walker’s video insinuates. An actress representing the Congresswoman laughs maniacally and sprays her office with a murky substance. Walker is shown passing out towels.

