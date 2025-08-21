Utah City That Voted For Trump Entering The FO Phase Of FAFO

St. George, Utah is a MAGA city. Over 75% of their city voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 election. And yet even they were not spared from the cruel and heartless actions coming out of the Trump White House.

The Find Out Phase of FAFO spares no one - not even MAGA hat wearing, MAGA flag flying, Trump loving cities and towns.

And now St. George is learning that lesson - the hard way - and they are not happy.

Here is the story, per Politico: St. George, Utah was supposed to receive an $87 million grant to "help reconnect neighborhoods split by an increasingly congested Interstate 15." But, the money was pulled back due to the Big Ugly Bill that the GOP passed in July.

The money was supposed to help fix a part of a very busy interstate highway that is in desperate need of repair and updates. A Republican City Councilman, Jimmie Hughes, told Politico: “There’s a 2-mile stretch of that highway where you can’t get through." He add that the project “really was an answer to a lot of congestion. It’s a little bit heartbreaking, but we’re not giving up.”

No "giving up?" I guess waiting until a Democrat takes office (hopefully in 2029) is their best bet, but there is virtually no chance that Trump or the GOP will help them.

The Transportation Department justified the clawback, saying that the program "prioritized [diversity, equity and inclusion] and Green priorities while ignoring the core infrastructure needs of our country.”

Just as a reminder, this money was included in President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act...and St. George would have still had that $87 million if they had voted for Kamala Harris instead of Donald Trump.

The state will still try to complete the project, but they will have to scale it back due to lack of funds.

Oh well. You get what you voted for...in this case, they voted to make the rich richer and themselves poorer.