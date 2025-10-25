FAFO: Georgia Won't Have SNAP Benefits In November

Yet another state is feeling the pain due to the Republican/Donald Trump Federal Government Shutdown. This time the victims are the needy residents of the State of Georgia.

Atlanta News First is reporting that due to the government shutdown, SNAP benefits will not be funded as of Nov 1. Residents with existing funds (ie, money that have not spend yet) will not be able to use them because the cards will not work beginning on November 1.

In advance of this devastating news, the Georgia Department of Human Services has recommended that residents who rely on SNAP benefits plan ahead now and shop for food items.

In Georgia, the average benefit is a meager $187 per person. Most residents that receive SNAP live at or below the poverty line. Struggling food banks and charities are already at the breaking point, trying to fill the gap that is only growing wider due to increased grocery costs, high unemployment and out of control inflation. Losing that valuable SNAP benefit will cause a run on charities that provide food to already struggling populations and the chances of children and elderly, in particular, starving to death is going to increase exponentially.

All this suffering just to please one man in his quest to hurt the world: Donald Trump.