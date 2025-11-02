FAFO: MAGA Mom Upset That No One Cares That She Is Losing Food Stamps

A Trump loving MAGA mom is very upset that people are not more sympathetic about her losing food stamps. She posted the following on Facebook (please hold your clapping until the very last sentence):

I'm so anxious about this whole shutdown. My husband's veteran using his Gl bill for school. Which that's affected and we get good stamps since I'm disabled and he's in school. We have 2 kids, one is 2 and we're waiting to get her tested for autism. She's a picky eater, I've tried other foods but in the end I give up because I don't want anymore screaming. My 6 month old is starting purees. Yes we get wic but still. I don't know how we're going to pay rent let alone our other bills and get food. I do cook everything from scratch and I've been adding rice, beans or noodles to stretch it out. I'm just at my wits end and I'm overwhelmed. Plus we're almost out of formula, he asked his mother to buy a can until our wic comes in. Her response was we voted for this.

I mean, Team Mother-In-Law. She is 100% right in calling out the fact that dear Daughter-In-Law INDEED VOTED FOR THIS. And you better believe if she wasn't personally affected, she would be mocking people in Facebook posts for depending on welfare, loving socialist/communism/marxism (or whatever "ism" they are using now), accusing immigrants of taking all the money and food and she would DEFINITELY be telling whiners to gEt a JoB.

The craziest thing is he she was so willfully blind to how much her family relied on the very policies Democrats have pushed to save (and Republicans have vowed to eliminate). Let's count:

She is disabled.

Her husband is a veteran AND a student.

She gets disability.

The family gets SNAP and WIC.

Her husband gets veterans benefits.

They have a special needs child.

Their child needs testing for early intervention for school programs/autism screening.

They are probably/definitely on Medicaid.

AND THEY VOTED FOR DONALD TRUMP.

Why? Because they were convinced Donald Trump would hurt the people they hate.

My pity is at 0. You made your bed, enjoy it. You voted to starve, enjoy. You voted for your kids to lose special education, enjoy. You voted against the military, enjoy. You voted against benefits for the disabled, enjoy.

I HOPE YOU ENJOY EVERY SINGLE THING YOU VOTED FOR.