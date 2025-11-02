Trump Rants That SNAP Recipients Are 'Largely Democrats'

He's in for a rude awakening if he really believes he's not going to harm millions of his own voters. Here's Trump on Air Force One on his way to his lavish Great Gatsby-themed Halloween gala at Mar-a-Lago, pretending it's just Democrats who are on food stamps:
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: On the SNAP benefits set to expire tomorrow, folks are talking about putting out about canned goods and non- perishables for trick or treaters. Is there a possibility, like you did with the military, moving around funds? Is there a possibility to do that for these benefits?
TRUMP: Well, there always is, but all the Democrats have to do is say, let's go. I mean, they don't have to do anything. They don't have to. All they have to do is say, the government is open and we only need five Democrats. But they are re, they have become a radical left partner. And they really have become a very radical left partner. And they've lost their minds. They've lost their minds. All they have to do is say the government is open, and that's the end of it. And largely, when you talk about SNAP, you're talking about largely Democrats.
But I'm president, I want to help everybody. I want help Democrats and Republicans. But when you're talking about SNAP, if you look, it's largely Democrats. They're hurting their own people. Thank you very much, everybody.
The New York Times did a fact-check on Trump's nonsense:
President Trump on Friday characterized a coming lapse in funding for food stamps as a problem that would hurt “largely Democrats,” omitting that millions of people who rely on the food subsidies reside in Republican states and districts. [...]
The New York Times was unable to find any recent breakdowns of the political leanings of SNAP recipients. Older surveys and proxy measures show that Mr. Trump has a point that Democrats tend to represent slightly more SNAP recipients. Nonetheless, Republicans still represent a sizable number of people who receive food assistance. [...]
Separately, rural counties — which voted overwhelming for Mr. Trump — are likely to be disproportionately affected by any interruptions to SNAP. An August report from the Food Research & Action Center, a nonprofit that supports nutrition programs, noted that one in seven rural households relied on SNAP, compared with one in eight in metropolitan areas.
And, as Tommy Christopher noted:
Out of the 30 states Trump carried in 2024, 25 of them are more reliant on SNAP than the national average.