Trump Rants That SNAP Recipients Are 'Largely Democrats'

He's in for a rude awakening if he really believes he's not going to harm millions of his own voters. Here's Trump on Air Force One on his way to his lavish Great Gatsby-themed Halloween gala at Mar-a-Lago, pretending it's just Democrats who are on food stamps:

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: On the SNAP benefits set to expire tomorrow, folks are talking about putting out about canned goods and non- perishables for trick or treaters. Is there a possibility, like you did with the military, moving around funds? Is there a possibility to do that for these benefits?

TRUMP: Well, there always is, but all the Democrats have to do is say, let's go. I mean, they don't have to do anything. They don't have to. All they have to do is say, the government is open and we only need five Democrats. But they are re, they have become a radical left partner. And they really have become a very radical left partner. And they've lost their minds. They've lost their minds. All they have to do is say the government is open, and that's the end of it. And largely, when you talk about SNAP, you're talking about largely Democrats.

But I'm president, I want to help everybody. I want help Democrats and Republicans. But when you're talking about SNAP, if you look, it's largely Democrats. They're hurting their own people. Thank you very much, everybody.