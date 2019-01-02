Star Parker Berates Food Stamp Recipients For 'Watching Porn'

Trump defied Congress after the farm bill passed and announced much stricter requirements for government assistance in SNAP, so Star Parker was brought on to Fox News to berate these recipients as men staying home and watching porn instead of working.

Parker, a lifelong Republican hater of "government assistance to the poor" created the tax-dodge "Center for Urban Renewal and Education" to combat those seeking help. She joined Fox and Friends this morning to defend another callous action taken by the Trump administration.

Using keywords and typical conservative attacks against any form of government assistance to those in need, Star, whose policies are more of a black hole for those seeking help, explained how wonderful Trump's actions were, even though a Republican-led Congress refused to implement these most stringent and punishing requirements.

They are painting a picture of food stamp recipients for their audience that's black and male and sexually threatening. The exact opposite is true: food stamps primarily benefit children.

These work requirements are a waste of taxpayer money. Most food stamp recipients have jobs, some have multiple jobs. You have to report your income every six months anyway to qualify for continued benefits in most states. The "work requirements" just add another layer of bureaucracy to the program, burdening states with another checkmark on a federal form.

Welfare recipients are used to be the punching bag for conservatives, but after the global financial collapse in 2008, SNAP/food stamps and even those seeking unemployment insurance are treated like lepers and deadbeats.

Ainsley Earhardt asked what Trump's changes are for those seeking help and she responded by attacking Congress.

Parker: "Since Congress didn't have the backbone to put in work requirements into the farm bill," Trump is taking action.

Parker makes believe that there are millions of jobs just waiting for these slackers in all 50 states.

She continued, "The crisis is not the poor. The crisis here are able-bodied, nonworking mostly males because they are disconnected from family and we are you rewarding this behavior."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Parker hates the EBT swipe card because it takes the shame out of getting food stamps. Most Americans that use these programs need them and they don't need to be shamed by a callused individual like Parker.

And then she exposed her true feelings.

Parker: "Yeah, short-term. Not generational. And so what the Trump Administration is saying is, come on guys, the economy’s doing good. Why are you still sitting around? People here in Washington, in particular, AEI [American Enterprise Institute], has done extensive studies on this to show that what they're calling them now are watchers. "

Star continued, "These guys are not working. They're watching. They're watching porn, they're watching TV, they're watching women, they're watching everything, but they're not working. And this is what this initiative is attempting to do, is to get them back into their own lives so that they can prosper."

In Ronald Reagan's day, welfare recipients were big scary blacks, taking your money and driving around in new Cadillacs, but in today's conservative politics, getting food stamps means you're sitting around, staring at your Obama computer and jerking off to porn.