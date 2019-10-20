Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

C&L's Late Night Music Club With Tom T. Hall

Wiggling and a-hissing
By Dale Merrill

A couple of days ago an associate of mine sent me a link to his band's latest recordings. On it was a cover of Tom T. Hall's "Sneaky Snake. When I was around six years old, it was one of my favorite songs.

It put me down a wormhole of Tom T. Hall songs for the rest of the weekend. At first, my wife thought it is a bit fun but I could tell by the tenth time I played the song that started the whole thing, I could tell she was getting a little irritated with my dj skills.

What are you listening to tonight?


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.