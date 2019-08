I got to spend a bit of time jamming with a few old and new friends this weekend. Mostly, we bashed away on songs we had of our own but we did attempt a few go-rounds of a Tom Petty song too.

It was great fun and hopefully the planets will align where we can do it again soon. Trust us though when we say our cover of "Shadow Of A Doubt" was really ragged. If there was anyone else in the room other than us, we would have cleared it out in no time flat with it.

What are you listening to tonight?