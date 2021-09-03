Media Bites
Fox News Host Intimates Climate Change Is A Hoax

Bill Hemmer, go quote unquote yourself.
On Thursday, Fox News was covering a press conference in Queens NY, after Ida struck again creating massive floods which took the lives of at least fourteen people.

Rep. Meeks started speaking and called for the need to address climate change which is wreaking havoc on the planet.

Suddenly, Fox News cut away from the presser with host Bill Hemmer whining the briefing had became too political.

And then he said this.

Hemmer said off-camera, "It turned political quite quickly. It didn't take long to put the focus on quote unquote climate change here in New York..."

There is nothing quote unquote fraudulent or untrue about climate change. It is real and it's happening to this planet and the only people refusing to believe it all those paid off by big oil and idiots from the Christian broadcast network.

You know what's a hoax? The claim the quote unquote election was stolen from traitor Trump.

