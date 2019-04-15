Tom Perez Blasts Fox News: Too Untrustworthy To Host Dem Debate

The head of the DNC told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer that there will never be a Democratic primary debate on their channel because upper management chooses not to trust their own viewers and only supports Sean Hannity's views.

I have great respect for Bret and for Chris and for you,” Perez told Hemmer, complimenting the news division in particular.

“But you’ve demonstrated that above your pay grade, they don’t trust your own listeners and so they feel like they have to put their thumb on the scale.”

When Hemmer, who is just a cut above the evening broadcasters asked if he would reconsider, Perez told him to have a conversation with his bosses to help change their approach to politics.

He should have also pointed out that the likes of Hannity, Tucker and Fox & Friends go out of their way to spread hate and are the reason our political discourse is broken and unlikely to be repaired.

I don’t expect that to happen, do you?

“They have pierced that line between editorial and your Sean Hannity shows,” Perez added, telling Hemmer that they can do that, but it means Dems won't help legitimize them.