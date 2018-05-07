Finland Eco Group Wants Trump's Face On An Iceberg

By Tengrain

Another week, another honor for Nobel-nominated Comrade Stupid!

Finland wants to create a Mt. Rushmore-like sculpture of him, and is raising the money to do so! $500M, um, Finnos (we’ll go with that)! Wow, they must really like him!

Wait, what’s that?

“A Finnish climate group is raising $500,000 to carve President Trump’s face into an arctic iceberg.

“In an attempt to prove global warming exists, a Finnish group called Melting Ice wants to carve a 115-foot ice sculpture of Trump’s face into a glacier for an effort they call “Project Trumpmore.

They want to watch him melt as an object-lesson on global climate change.

How about we send Stupid to them and the just set him adrift on an iceberg? Bet we could raise $500M Ameros in an afternoon for that!

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors, "Local Moron Honored"


