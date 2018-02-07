Trump's EPA Chief Says Global Warming Is Good For You

Scott Pruitt, the head of Trump's EPA and a notorious climate change denier now is claiming that our society may flourish during this time of increased temperatures.

During a lengthy interview with Gerard Ramalho of KSNV, the host asked about Pruitt's feelings on climate change.

The host asked, "Should we be alarmed when hear things like the polar caps are melting and oceans rising, hurricanes and tornadoes that are more intense. What are your thoughts?"

Pruitt remarked that no one is disputing climate change is happening and admitted that mankind plays a part in it, but then he veered off into his usual pattern of denying the effects caused by global warming.

Pruitt said, "Is it an existential threat, is it something that is unsustainable, or what kind of effect or harm is this going to have?"

18 scientific communities have already commented extensively on the effects of global warming and it's devastating.

Now Pruitt's warped views come into play.

He continued, "We know that humans have most flourished during times of, what, warming trends. So I think, there’s assumptions made that because the climate is warming that that necessarily is a bad thing.”

Say, what? What is he referring to? Maybe the flying spaghetti monster?

"Do we know what the ideal surface temperature should be in the year 2100?"

.

This is the head of the freaking EPA.

.

On their website it clearly states: "Our mission is to protect human health and the environment."

Pruitt's job is to stop global warming from destroying the environment, period.

This idiot helped remove air pollution restrictions which is making our environment much worse and when FNS' Chris Wallace called him out on it, he said his priority is improving air quality.

He's going to improve our air quality by letting more pollutants into the air? It's such a genius move that nobody in the civilized world thought it up.