Anti-Nuke Group Shows The Wide Effect Of Nuclear Bombs

You may not even realize how powerful nuclear weapons are. Learn more about how the fireball, shock wave, radiation, and heat would separately impact a targeted city.
By Susie MadrakApril 11, 2022

It ain't the cheeriest topic these days, what with Putin's implied threats of using nukes. But maybe this is a good time to look the danger in the eye.

Outsider.org certainly got my attention with this bomb blast simulator. Add your own city! It made me face the inevitable: Military targets are so widely spread across the country, none of us should feel safe.

And that's their point. This group, based in Madison WI, wants to raise people's awareness of the national security implications of leaning on nuclear weapons for national security, as we're seeing in Ukraine. The nonprofit media group publishes commentary on security issues, and public policy.

You can sign up for a newsletter on their site or follow them on Twitter here.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue