At Least Eight Dead In Texas HS Shooting, And Other Friday News
'Eight students killed' in Texas high school shooting https://t.co/zeKNQ6fKzw pic.twitter.com/714WLcIMPP— Mirror Breaking News (@MirrorBreaking_) May 18, 2018
UPDATE: Multiple students killed and officer wounded in shooting at Santa Fe HS in Texas, federal official says. A suspect was taken into custody: https://t.co/hQxIobsF73 pic.twitter.com/YR5MvuBrCc
— WBIR Channel 10 (@wbir) May 18, 2018
Infowars Immediately Spreads Trump Doral Shooter Conspiracies, Falsely Claims Shooter Is, “Leftist Animal” @infowars https://t.co/9GvMdNVaPI
— Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) May 18, 2018
JUST IN: Active shooter at Texas high school "has been arrested and secured," assistant principal says. https://t.co/xC44o8Iu9c pic.twitter.com/0IsIKuJRYx
— ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2018
BREAKING: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has erupted from its summit, sending a dusty plume of ash about 30,000 feet into the sky.
— The Associated Press (@AP) May 17, 2018
Eruption at Kilauea volcano produces volcanic ash cloud higher than Mount Everest.@mattgutmanABC reports from Hawaii. https://t.co/ZmLuTnIX3Y pic.twitter.com/Cy4ZvjT6Oc
— ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2018
Volcano erupts at the summit of Hawaii’s #Kīlauea volcano 🌋 pic.twitter.com/qpOajre3br
— #Thinker 🌀 (@areta) May 17, 2018
Wait for it...
Captain Tara Wright is about to announce to Alaska Airlines passengers that they’ll be "piloted by two African American female pilots for the first time in Alaska Airlines’ history." ✈ pic.twitter.com/PLNGbtEsPF
— Kim WhyNot (@kimblackproud) May 16, 2018
Yes, Tina Smith Replaced Al Franken. Now She’d Like to Get to Work. https://t.co/MR9tziiNFl via @ELLEmagazine
— Dr. Melissa Bird (@birdgirl1001) May 18, 2018
ICYMI: "The Constitution doesn’t compel us to let a corrupt or tyrannical leader off the hook just because his offenses aren’t crimes. Impeachment is mightier and savvier than that." @tribelaw and I explain why in @usatodayopinion https://t.co/JmQHncKJ57
— Joshua Matz (@JoshuaMatz8) May 18, 2018
So, Trump signed the letter of intent to build Trump Tower Moscow on the day of the third Republican presidential debate https://t.co/JAKhXb0pAm
— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) May 17, 2018
Teen Vogue is doing a series of reported pieces on historical events that are ignored by history books. First piece explores the KKK's Greensboro Massacre. https://t.co/cxP4QTdFKS
— abolish ice. send homan to the hague. (@SeanMcElwee) May 18, 2018
i listed everything donald trump jr. doesn’t know https://t.co/pK8QMK6Qsq pic.twitter.com/aoMusHcWvN
— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) May 18, 2018
"Almost half of US families can't afford basics like rent and food" https://t.co/SJ4ETlP93u via @CNNMoney

— Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) May 18, 2018
— Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) May 18, 2018
The reason the Constitution has an emoluments clause was precisely the fear that foreign autocrats would undermine America by bribing US officials. That sure looks like what's happening https://t.co/OX7Zeb49Kw
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) May 18, 2018
