'He's A Good Boy:' CNN Repeats Santa Fe HS Shooter's Dad's Excuses

CNN's Kate Bolduan had former Education Secretary Arne Duncan on her show to discuss...well, vapid ridiculousness.

The absurd and vile practice of giving airtime to the killer's dad so that he can praise his son as a good boy, and make excuses for his son murdering 10, wounding 13, and taunting them while he was in the middle of terrorizing them, is so unconscionable it should defy the ethics of any journalist with a heart.

But no. Here we are, with The Wall Street Journal, and CNN giving journalistic real estate and airtime to this man so that he can make excuses for his son who murdered other people's children with guns that belonged to him.

Is our imagination so limited? Are journalists so starved for creative ways to move the conversation forward? To focus on things that might bring healing or progress? Besides having Arne fckn Duncan on to discuss his self-proclaimed "brilliant" idea of every parent keeping their kids out of school until Congress enacts gun control legislation, for fck's sake??? (What an idiotic, privileged, implausible, attention-seeking -- what was I saying again? Oh, yeah.)

Well, I have some alternative suggestions for you, WSJ, CNN, and anyone else who has the cynical and soulless notion to have this lowlife on your show to make excuses for his baby boy. Here are some other guests to have on instead.

Jennifer Pozner. Media Critic. Founded Women in Media & News. Wrote Reality Bites Back. about misogyny in reality TV. Guess what SHE was doing on the day of the Santa Fe shooting?

I spoke at a #medialiteracy conference Fri about my 20 years publishing media critic demanding that news outlets accurately cover violent misogynist/terrorist motives of school shooters (1st piece? 1998!) -- left conference to hear of #SantaFeHighSchool shooting. #mediacomplicity https://t.co/CVmzzNjXOj — Jennifer L. Pozner (@jennpozner) May 21, 2018

Yeah, she might have given more to your readers and viewers than the murderous teen's dad...about how to spot toxic masculinity, and the connection between it and mass shootings - especially in schools. How to understand it, and how to combat it.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Or how about Tarana Burke, founder of the Me, Too movement? She would be able to discuss how victims of sexual harassment and assault can get help and healing.

Rashad Robinson is a great choice - Executive Director of Color of Change, one of our nation's leading voices on social justice on many issues, but especially issues of race. How about a discussion on reasons why actual white shooters are always apprehended alive, while innocent black "suspects" are somehow killed in their interactions with police? Or a discussion on bail reform? Or the racism of the NRA? I swear, this dude could educate you on ANYTHING.

My @USATODAY piece on how the rest of the country could learn from Philly organizers, electing a prosecutor like @Krasner4DA who is concerned about protecting civil rights and ending grave injustices. Let me know what you think https://t.co/Ic1tC7oYyV — Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) May 19, 2018

ANY of the above would be leagues better than listening to the dad of a misogynist, nazi-loving murder telling us his son is a good boy, and that he had a good reason for doing what he did.

Transcript below: