Powerful Tornadoes Touch Down In Chicago Suburbs Overnight

The National Weather Service announced last night that a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" had touched down near Woodridge, Illinois, causing damage to several suburban communities. Via NBCChicago.com:

According to trained weather spotters, multiple reports of damage have come in from Woodridge, with debris reported scattered across Interstate 355 and power lines and structures suffering heavy damage in the suburb.

In nearby Naperville, at least six people suffered minor injuries, according to Fire Chief Mark Pucknaitis, and at least a dozen homes suffered extensive damage Sunday night.

NBC 5 reporters witnessed several large structures that had been damaged by the storm, with officials in the community confirming that several areas were impassable due to tornado damage.