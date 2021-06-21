2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Powerful Tornadoes Touch Down In Chicago Suburbs Overnight

At least 100 homes were damaged, officials said.
By Susie Madrak

The National Weather Service announced last night that a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" had touched down near Woodridge, Illinois, causing damage to several suburban communities. Via NBCChicago.com:

According to trained weather spotters, multiple reports of damage have come in from Woodridge, with debris reported scattered across Interstate 355 and power lines and structures suffering heavy damage in the suburb.

In nearby Naperville, at least six people suffered minor injuries, according to Fire Chief Mark Pucknaitis, and at least a dozen homes suffered extensive damage Sunday night.

NBC 5 reporters witnessed several large structures that had been damaged by the storm, with officials in the community confirming that several areas were impassable due to tornado damage.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team