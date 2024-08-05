Shocker! Van Orden Lied About Alleged Assault At RNC

As I previously reported, Representative Drunken Van Orden (Q - some tavern) falsely claimed to be physically assaulted by a petite 24-year-old woman at the RNC convention last month.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee practiced blatant and flagrant acts of journalism by attaining police body camera footage of the incident from the Fort Worth Police Department, despite the police initially denying that such footage even existed. The footage clearly shows that there was no contact between DVO and the woman he lied about, Nour Jaghama.

But the footage also shows that there's more. There's always more.

Not only was DVO not assaulted, but the body cam footage also showed this interaction between DVO, the Fort Worth cop whose last name is Slinkard, and an identified third man:

"I saw it," Slinkard says in the video. "This (expletive) ain't happening anymore," Van Orden tells the officer. "I agree," Slinkard is heard saying. "I really want to beat the crap out of those people," an unidentified man standing next to Van Orden interjects. The congressman advises the man to not make such a comment in front of the officer. "Man, this guy is a good dude right here," the man says of Slinkard.

So, not only did DVO lie about being assaulted, but he and the cop were in agreement that the brown-skinned girl needed to be punished despite doing nothing wrong. The third man only confirmed the blatant bigotry the three of them good old boys were feeling just then.

But wait, there's still more.

Just before DVO was about to enter the building, Slinkard caught up with him one more time to get a statement. That interaction shows DVO to be a true bullshit artist:

"The questions they're going to ask is, uh, 'Did you feel pain?'" "I have really bad hips," Van Orden replies. "OK, so, pain," Slinkard asks again. After pausing, the congressman replies, "Yes. My hip, my hip hurts. I mean, it hurts already. Did she exacerbate it, I don't know, but a hip check is a hip check." "Yes, sir," Slinkard replies as he walks away.

Despite DVO's claims of having "really bad hips," they aren't so bad as to prevent him from riding a motorcycle all over the place, doing cosplay as a WWII parachutist, or straddling every bar stool he can find.

I simply cannot wait until November when all his little punk ass antics and stunts catches up to him and wipes that smug smirk off his face when he gets his ass electorally handed to him.