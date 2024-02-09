Shocker! Van Orden Caught In Another Lie!

Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden (Q - Bottom of a Bottle) was just besides himself after failing to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. He was so upset that he felt compelled to make this video and xit it out:

Hey everybody, it's Congtressman Derrick Van Orden. I'm returning from Capitol, walking over to my office. And I've got to tell you, I am shocked and disgusted. I'm shocked because several of my colleagues decided not to vote to impeach Secretary Mayorkas, who willfully, knowingly, ordered his subordinates to violate the law by telling them not to deport convicted illegal alien felons. And that was found in a memorandum. I was also disgusted that many of my colleagues, vast majority of them in the Democrat party, decided to not vote for a clean bill to aid Israel, who just went through a 21st century Holocaust. So I'm going back to work tonight. We're going to get the impeachment bill on the floor again next week.

Wisconsin Watch did a fact check on DVO's claim about Mayorkas and found that - wait for it! - DVO lied:

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told immigration and border officials in a 2021 memo that many factors, not a criminal conviction alone, should be considered when removing noncitizens from the U.S. "A noncitizen who poses a current threat to public safety, typically because of serious criminal conduct, is a priority for apprehension and removal," the memo said. "Whether a noncitizen poses a current threat to public safety ... requires an assessment of the individual and the totality of the facts and circumstances.... Our personnel should not rely on the fact of conviction ... alone."

No one should be surprised, since he has a history of trying to undermine the country, including participating in the January 6th insurrection.

