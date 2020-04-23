Media Bites
Fox News Doctor: 'People Will Die From Overdoses And Suicides' If Economy Is Not Restarted

Dr. Nicole Saphier claimed with no proof that we can't wait for antigen tests to reopen the economy because far too many people will die from overdoses and suicides.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Fox News' Dr. Saphier, a new right wing addition to their supposed medical team in an effort to get Trump re-elected, claimed with no proof that if we continue self-quarantining, thousands of people will commit suicide or die of drug overdoses.

Fox News personalities are trying their bloody best to kick start a second wave of a coronavirus tsunami.

Like Steve Hilton before her, she pretended we have to protect the most vulnerable from dying of Covid-19, but we still have to break with our medical professionals and get those who "may not die" out of their homes and back to work.

Dr. Saphier always tries to seem sympathetic and she does until you listen to every word she says.

"There are millions, millions of people already had this viral infection and have recovered,' she said. How does she know for sure? Your guess is as good as mine, she's making a projection.

She continued, "We know that this is going to be far less deadly than we originally thought and were originally told by other countries' data."

How could she possibly know this when America doesn't have even the appearance of viable testing and are a long time away from a vaccine?

"There is still a big vulnerable population that can have severe side effects from this viral infection, but right now we can't just wait for these antibody tests to open up the economy because we're gonna have far too many people dying from overdoses and suicide and the economic fallout for waiting for it." she told Fox News viewers hungry for this nonsense.

WTF? She's repeating what Dr. Phil said almost verbatim and he was laughed off the TV.

But why? Why should any person believe this line of reasoning?

They shouldn't.

