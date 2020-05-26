Politics
Fox News Doctor Slams Trump’s Plan To Pack 50K People Into The GOP Convention

Dr. Nicole Saphier noted it was "not smart" to pack RNC convention like a "herd of cows." Imagine that.
By David

Dr. Nicole Saphier warned on Monday that President Donald Trump’s desire to “fully occupy” the Republican National Convention is “definitely not” a good idea during a pandemic.

Saphier told a Fox News panel that Trump’s threat to move the convention out of North Carolina was not the best way to deal with a public health crisis.

“I’ll tell you, yesterday North Carolina reported their highest single day increase to date,” Saphier explained. “If they’re following that White House blueprint that was put forth by the experts then they’re not ready to say that they’re going to be able to accommodate 50,000 people in indoor settings come end of August.”

“We can’t just go back to the business of usual, we’re going to pack everyone in like a herd of cows,” the Fox News contributor added, “and then potentially be transmitting this because then you have schools starting.”Saphier pointed out that an outbreak of COVID-19 could delay school openings.

“All of the sudden the fall school year is going to be completely disrupted,” she observed. “If our goal is to try and get children back to school, that’s not smart.”

“The bottom line is putting a lot of people in a small area is definitely not good for us right now,” Saphier concluded.

