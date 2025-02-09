'It's A No-no': Fox News Reefer Madness Segment Warns Of 'Lazy' Potheads

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy warned of "lazy" potheads during a segment on smoking marijuana.
By David EdwardsFebruary 9, 2025

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy warned of "lazy" potheads during a segment on smoking marijuana.

During a Sunday Fox & Friends discussion about a Canadian study that linked marijuana use to schizophrenia, Duffy and Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier decried the "dangers of smoking."

The segment echoed sentiments of the 1936 "Reefer Madness" film.

"Please don't legalize," Duffy said. "Please don't allow, you know, your party to get behind legalization because it's a gateway drug to other drugs."

"I have also, like you have, been very cautious about legalization of marijuana because there are known risks with it," Saphier agreed. "So it is very concerning when it comes to people using this a lot more and you're seeing rising levels of THC over the years in marijuana that people are using."

"Well, let me tell you, not everything that is natural is good for you," she continued. "Other herbs that I like that are natural that can help with relaxation and some of those are like lavender, chamomile, low-dose kava kava."

"I have been a lot concerned about its normalization, and you and I know, I mean, let's just be honest, we're moms," Duffy agreed. "We knew those potheads in high school. They're lazy. Why would we want to normalize this when we see the effects on that."

"Plus we know that it can it can really just disrupt your your motivation for life and get you hooked on something instead of motivated to have a better life."

Saphier acknowledged "conflicting research as to whether this leads to hardcore drug use in the future."

"I mean it's a no-no," the doctor argued. "And I certainly don't recommend this unless it is very specific medical conditions that are proven to benefit from it."

"I miss the just say no days," Duffy opined. "I really do."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon