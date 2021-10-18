John Roberts Clobbered By Fox News' Own Medical Expert

Fox News host John Roberts heard some criticism from one of the network's medical contributors on Monday after he said that Colin Powell's death "raised new concerns" about Covid-19 vaccinations.

Hours after Powell's death was announced by his family, Roberts angered Twitter commenters by using the tragedy to question the efficacy of vaccines.

"The fact that Colin Powell died from a breakthrough COVID infection raises new concerns about how effective vaccines are long-term," Roberts wrote before later deleting the tweet.

Fox News host Will Cain and network contributor Tomi Lahren also used the opportunity of Powell's death to rail against vaccine mandates.

Dr. Nicole Saphier directly addressed the controversy on Monday afternoon while appearing on screen with Roberts.

"It's very upsetting to see that people taking Colin Powell's death and using it as 'the vaccine didn't work,'" she told Roberts. "This is a very specific situation. And to use someone's death to try and make a point that really doesn't carry a lot of weight to it is very frustrating."

Saphier and other doctors have pointed out that Powell had a compromised immune system due to his treatment for multiple myeloma.