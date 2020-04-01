Fox 'Doctor' Throws Out BS Testing Numbers To Keep Up The Happy Talk

There goes Fox "News" again, taking full advantage of the stupidity and shallow thinking they've nurtured and developed in their viewing audience. Harris Faulkner is talking to their resident Doctor
Barbie Nicole Saphier about the COVID-19 testing capabilities and mortality projections of the United States compared to other countries. Note, please, that her medical focus is radiology, and her political focus is blaming the victim, if one goes by her book title: "Make America Healthy Again: How Bad Behavior and Big Government Caused a Trillion-Dollar Crisis!"
So, take HER analysis for the microgram it's worth. But here she is, waxing faux-intellectual and romantic about how the projection of 100,000 - 200,000 dead from COVID-19 is not so bad. Sure, it is better than millions of U.S. citizens dying from it, but was that ever really a projection, as she claims? It reminds me of price tags during sales at stores like TJ Maxx. "$7.99! Compare to $34.99!" Okay, $8 is lower than $35, but was the t-shirt ever actually priced at $35?
We all hope that, but realism and facts, accepting responsibility for past mistakes and committing to do better in the future is the best way to avoid it, if it's even possible. Frankly, chance are, given the slow response, and the refusal of people in charge to traffic in accurate numbers and information is a guarantee that we will zoom past those numbers in no time. Fox and its "doctors" and "experts" aren't helping by screwing and skewing the numbers like so:
No shame for people for not being great with numbers and ratios and math stuff. I'm not great at them, either. Yet, statements like "we are doing a lot of testing," or "more testing than anywhere else in the world" are neither informative nor helpful. They need to be put into something called perspective. Let's use this example:
The U.S. tests 101 people. Boy, that's a lot! But we have 350,000,000 people.
South Korea tests 100 people. Boy, that's a lot! But S. Korea has 51,000,000 people — 1/7th the number we have.
Yet, President Cheez-It can go on TV and say, "We've tested more people than South Korea, even! So many people we've tested! No one has ever seen this much testing, beautiful testing, even!" But per capita, South Korea has tested a much higher number. A much higher percentage of its population has been tested for COVID-19, and much sooner after the first case was discovered. They tested thousands of citizens per day, whereas we were lucky to have tested dozens per day just a a few weeks ago.
Is our death rate "the lowest of most of the countries?" Define lowest. Define "most of the countries." Or better yet, just turn off Fox "News."