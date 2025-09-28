JD Vance Spreads Lie That Democrats Want To Give $1 Trillion Dollars To 'Illegal Aliens' For Health Care

The state of the economy and who is to blame wasn't the only thing VP JD Vance blatantly lied about during his interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox on Friday night.

Vance was also asked about the looming government shutdown, and pushed the same bullshit we heard from Speaker Mike Johnson, who, as Politico reported, wrote this on the evil bird site:

“Democrats are holding the AMERICAN government HOSTAGE — in an attempt to give FREE health care to NONCITIZENS, which was just outlawed by Congress,” House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote in an X post today. Johnson is referring to a portion of Republicans’ domestic spending megabill that penalizes California and other states for using state tax revenue to cover undocumented residents by expanding their versions of the federal Medicaid program. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries pushed back on this narrative during a news conference today. “Federal law currently prohibits health care funds being used for undocumented immigrants,” Jeffries said. “Period, full stop. And no one is asking for that law to be repealed.”

Trump was repeating the same nonsense:

Trump, who canceled a negotiation meeting with Democratic lawmakers, falsely claimed that Democrats want Republicans to add funding for "transgender surgeries" and "$1 trillion dollars in new spending to continue free health care for illegal aliens"—neither of which is even remotely true. GOP lawmakers had enough shame to drop the transgender surgery lie, but they’ve been spreading the falsehood that Democrats are demanding to add health care for undocumented immigrants in order to keep the government open.

[..] Of course, Democrats are not actually demanding funding for transgender surgeries or health care for undocumented immigrants. They are, however, demanding that Republicans actually negotiate with them to get their votes. And in exchange, they want the GOP to agree to extend subsidies for low-income Americans’ health insurance plans on the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, which are set to expire at the end of the year. If the subsidies are not extended, premiums will skyrocket and millions will lose their health insurance. In fact, Republicans are worried that not extending those subsidies could hurt them politically in the 2026 midterms—but not enough to negotiate with Democrats to extend them.

And as we discussed here, what Democrats have asked for is to "fund healthcare, in the form of extending ACA subsidies and restoring funding to Medicaid that was cut in Trump's Big Beautiful Ugly Bill.

That won't stop people like Vance from repeating the words "illegal aliens" over and over again and lying that they supposedly proposed a "clean bill," when what they proposed was anything but -- as he did during this exchange with Ingraham: