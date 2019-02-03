C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Tim Presley's White Fence

I've been digging White Fence since their debut album in 2010. Each album from this Tim Presley masterminded project (he once of hardcore band the Nerve Agents as well as a member of the Fall for the Reformation Post TLC album) has had something of a clanging and arty garage-psych thread running through it, but also each of those album fashions something differently from it.

The early songwriting sessions for new LP, I Have to Feed Larry’s Hawk, took place in the small English village of Staveley. I have not had a chance to pick up the album yet to give it my full attention but I plan on making a trip to the record store this week. The songs I have heard range from smeared visions of pastoral scenes to the one were gonna hear tonight, "Neighborhood Light", which sounds like prime proto-punk 1976.

What are you listening to tonight?