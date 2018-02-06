C&L's Late Nite Music Club With No Age

After a day of being at meetings which made me feel like my brain was going to fall out of my head, hit the floor and burst into a million pieces today, I stopped off at the local record shop I hopes of finding something to if not patch my psyche back together, at least make it all blurred and weird until it was time to sleep before taking on more of the same tomorrow.

On the wall, I spotted the brand new No Age album, Snares Like A Haircut on the wall. At their most glittering moments this outre' noise-pop duo manage to sound huge, orchestrated and together yet also ramshackle, sparse and absolutely frayed at the same time. Seemed apropos for the mood I was in. After watching the video for "Send Me" from the record, it proved to be even more so.

What are you listening to tonight?