Jeanine Pirro Calls Comey ‘The Ultimate Liar,’ While Ignoring Trump’s Lies

Jeanine Pirro, who spent decades married to a reputed mobster who went to jail for tax fraud and got herself in trouble for allegedly trying to bug his boat, spent eight and a half minutes ranting about former FBI Director James Comey’s lack of morals.

Comey, of course, has a book coming out Tuesday, A Higher Loyalty, and is engaging in a media blitz of criticism of Trump. Pirro, meanwhile, seems to be in a tight race with Sean Hannity for Biggest Trump Lackey On Fox News.

Here are a few of Pirro’s ravings from the opening monologue of her show Saturday night:

PIRRO: Truth, lies and leadership? Really? Talk about an oxymoron, Jim. You're the ultimate liar. […] You say the president is unethical while you turned a well-respected agency into a haven of organized criminal conspirators at the top echelon. Your book, Jim, isn't about leadership, it's about butt kissing. Like when you were struck by the way Barack Obama could see and evaluate a variety of angles and complicated issues, his insight and ability to connect with an audience. Yeah, right, Jim. Barack's really bright, like when he bragged about traveling to all 57 states. The guy is running for president and he thinks there are 57 states? […] Jim, your book is as petty, unprofessional and illegitimate as a Stormy Daniels resume reel. […]( VIDEO CLIP STARTS) COMEY: But I don't know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013. It's possible, but I don't know. (VIDEO CLIP ENDS) PIRRO: Jim, it's possible, and it's possible Martians were in that room peeing on the prostitutes, too. Maybe we should start a new investigation, are Martians colluding with the prostitutes to make the president look bad. […]Your self-absorbed memoir is all about you. You are a pompous, egotistical, patronizing, condescending holier than thou political operative trying to redeem your reputation and cashing in on lies, which is the opposite of truth and leadership.

It’s rather ironic for Pirro to be lecturing a former FBI director about truth and morality. This is the same Jeanine Pirro who was married for 32 years to a man alleged to have mob ties, who went to jail for tax fraud and who fathered an illegitimate daughter. She also came under federal investigation for allegedly planning to bug her husband’s boat to see if her husband was cheating on her. It just so happens that same (now former) husband was kept on retainer by Trump.

And speaking of lies, it’s hard to think of anyone who’s a bigger, more malicious liar than Pirro’s Dear Leader - maybe other than her formerly dear husband. Yet Trump’s lies never seem to concern her.

Watch Pirro’s dishonest “morality” below, from the April 14, 2018 Justice with Judge Jeanine.

(Transcript excerpts via FoxNews.com with my emphases added)

Originally published at Newshounds.us