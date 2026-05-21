Purple State Republican: We'll 'Kill' Trump's Slush Fund

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick threatened to "kill" the $1.776 billion anti-weaponization fund announced by Trump's Department of "Justice" this week.

Fitzpatrick, who represents a Pennsylvania swing district, is among the Republicans expressing discomfort with the anti-weaponization fund. The DOJ announced the fund as part of a deal to end the Trump administration’s lawsuit against the IRS. The plan has drawn bipartisan criticism on Capitol Hill, as both Democrats and Republicans have denounced it. Newsweek reached out to the White House for comment via email.

"Bad news. We're going to try to kill it," Fitzpatrick said in a video posted by Meidas Touch Washington Correspondent Scott McFarlane, responding to a question about it.

"We're considering legislative options. We're going to write a letter to the AG [attorney general] to start, but we're considering a legislative option. We're trying to unpack what exactly the legal machinations are, but—he can't do that," Fitzpatrick said.

Show me the money, dude!

Fitzpatrick, the former FBI agent who used to be my congress rep, has a genius for stepping out of line in an election year and then pulling himself back from the edge once he's safely in office. While voting for all the usual Trump bills, he's occasionally supported some moderate bills --when it won't make anyone mad at him, that is.

But Bucks County has been growing steadily more Democratic, and he's got to be nervous. He knows this is a wave year, and he'll do what he can to survive. Let's hope this time, he actually follows through.

If he doesn't, oh well. His seat will soon be filled with a Democrat.