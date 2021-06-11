Politics
Truth Hurts: GOP Cuts Mic On PA State Rep For Pointing Out They're 100% White

"Your boos mean nothing to me," Brian Sims said. "I've seen what you cheer for."
By Susie Madrak
State Rep. Brian Sims, a Pennsylvania Democrat who is running for lieutenant governor, went on the attack this week against House Bill 118, aka the Unborn Child Dignity Act. The bill requires medical providers to offer the option of burial or cremation after the loss of a pregnancy, and everyone knows Gov. Tom Wolf will veto it.

In his Wednesday remarks, Sims said being forced to “debate a bill that would never become law” was indicative of the “political theater that has plagued this chamber for far too long.”

The proposed legislation, he added, just “one more unnecessary overreach in a grossly, predictably misogynistic agenda — an agenda pursued by a party that is 100% white, in a chamber that is 70% male.”

