Georgia Legislator Arrested For Crime Of Knocking On Door While Black

Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon, a Black woman, was knocking on Gov. Brian Kemp's office door yesterday while he was holding a signing ceremony for a new voting suppression bill yesterday that President Joe Biden attacked as "not Jim Crow, this is Jim Eagle."

Responding to a question at a press conference on Thursday, President Joe Biden described restrictive voting laws, such as those being pushed by Georgia Republicans to undermine Democratic control of the House and Senate in 2022, as “sick.” https://t.co/a7UPyzu0Mu — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) March 25, 2021

Georgia State Patrol troopers told her to stop. She didn't. So she was arrested, and charged with two felony charges of obstructing them "by use of threats or violence" and a charge of disrupting the meeting. Via the New York Times:

Though the law is less stringent than the initial iterations of the bill, it introduces a raft of new restrictions for voting and elections in the state, including limiting drop boxes, stripping the secretary of state of some of his authority, imposing new oversight of county election boards, restricting who can vote with provisional ballots, and making it a crime to offer food or water to voters waiting in lines. The law also requires runoff elections to be held four weeks after the original vote, instead of the current nine weeks. The law does not include some of the harshest restrictions that had been proposed, like a ban on Sunday voting that was seen as an attempt to curtail the role of Black churches in driving turnout. And the legislation now, in fact, expands early voting options in some areas. No-excuse absentee voting, in which voters do not have to provide a rationale for casting a ballot by mail, also remains in place, though it will now entail new restrictions such as providing a state-issued identification card.

GA state troopers ARRESTED State Rep. Park Cannon for knocking on @GovKemp’s door as he signed a huge voter suppression bill! She did her JOB as an elected official & they forcibly dragged her through the GA Capitol & into a police car! #WhatYearIsThis #JimCrowV2

🎥/@TWareStevens pic.twitter.com/UWHeyO7br8 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) March 26, 2021

LIVE: Senator Warnock addresses arrest of Rep. Cannon in Ga. Capitol https://t.co/62Ar1bO8iy — CBS46 (@cbs46) March 26, 2021

This arrest of an elected official was a CLEAR violation of Article III of the Georgia Constitution: pic.twitter.com/YhHM58YrQw — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) March 26, 2021

We will not live in fear and we will not be controlled. We have a right to our future and a right to our freedom. We will come together and continue fighting white supremacy in all its forms. https://t.co/kKsiPZBuqV — Representative Park Cannon (@Cannonfor58) March 26, 2021

State Rep. Erica Thomas (D-GA) tried to defend state Rep. Park Cannon (D-GA) last night when she was detained.



On Cannon’s condition this morning, Thomas says: “She’s traumatized. It was a very traumatic experience.” pic.twitter.com/iZlz3ZLyj5 — The Recount (@therecount) March 26, 2021

56 years ago on this very date, Mar. 25, MLK called for the Voting Rights Act from the steps of the capitol on Montgomery. The GA House majority repudiates their native son with this bill. Watch an excerpt of Dr. King's speech that is very timely. https://t.co/AkBxM2F915 — ACLU of Georgia (@ACLUofGA) March 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Democracy Docket, the legal team that won almost every election suit this year, has filed to stop the bill: