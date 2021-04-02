Fox Reporter Psaki-Bombed Over Georgia Voter Suppression

The people at Fox "News" networks seem heartbroken and deeply insulted that they don't receive more attention and deference from President Biden and Jen Psaki. Then when they have direct access to the White House through Jen Psaki, they ask questions about the "tone" being taken towards oppression of Black people in Georgia.

Witness Edward Lawrence, of Fox Business, attempting to paint Georgia's new voter suppression law in the most generous of lights. "The bill actually standardizes voting hours by counties, and adds Saturdays and Sundays voting, and it also allows extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. So, is there going to be a correction?" Lawrence asked Psaki, who immediately corrected him.

"It standardizes the end of voting every day at 5, right? It just gives options?" she asked, knowing, of course, she had her facts completely straight. "It gives options to expand it, right? But it standardized it to 5. It also made it so outside groups can't provide water or food to people in line. It makes it more difficult to absentee vote. Are those things all correct?"

"Voting on the day of is 7 to 7, and early voting can standardize, adding Saturday and Sunday," he replied.

Huh?

Lawrence continued, confident he'd evaded the Psaki bomb, and attempted to throw his own: "So, the question is, is the tone going to change coming out of the White House?"

Oh, dear.

"The tone for a bill that limits voting access and makes it more difficult for people to engage in voting in Georgia?" asked Psaki innocently.

Lawrence said, "No, that's actually not what the governor of Georgia has said."

I get it, now! The governor of Georgia has SAID the law doesn't make it harder for people to vote, so it's settled, then! I guess the law doesn't make it harder for people to vote! My goodness, why were we all worrying our little heads over absolutely nothing???

"I think that is not based in fact, what the governor of Georgia has said," Psaki reminded him.

Oh. Things elected officials say need to be based in fact?

"So, no, our tone is not changing. We have concerns about specific components of the package, including the fact that it makes it harder, or more difficult for people to vote by limiting absentee options, by making it not viable, not possible for people to provide water to people who are in line, by not standardizing longer hours," Psaki explained. "So, if you're making it harder to vote, no we don't support that."

Looks like Lawrence ended up with a bomb in his lap after all.